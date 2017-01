FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Summit County Rescue Group is letting people use the avalanche beacon training park in Frisco.

Those who want to learn how to get out of those situations can do so free of charge, thanks to the group.

The avalanche danger has been high in recent weeks because of the amount of snowfall in the High Country.





The avalanche beacon training park is for beginners as well as those with advanced skills.

The park is at the bottom of Frisco Adventure Park.