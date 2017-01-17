Two Broncos Earn All-NFL Team Honors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4 / The Sports Xchange) – The Broncos continue to rack up postseason awards.
Both linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib were named to the All-NFL Team by the Pro Football Writers of America.
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs each placed a league-high four players on the 2016 All-NFL Team in voting.
There were 13 first-time selections to the squad, while the PFWA also announced All-NFL and All-AFC teams.
For Talib, it’s his first time being named All-NFL.
This is Miller’s third consecutive season making the All-NFL Team.
2016 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
RB — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
WR — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers#; Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*
TE — Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C — Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
G — Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
T — Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys#; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns&
Defense
DE — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans; Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders*
DT — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*; Damon Harrison, New York Giants
OLB — Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons; Von Miller, Denver Broncos#
MLB — Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
CB — Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
S — Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs*; Landon Collins, New York Giants
Special Teams
PK — Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams*
KR — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings*
PR — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
ST — Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
* — repeat selection from 2015
# — consecutive selections from 2014-16
& — consecutive selections from 2013-16
2016 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM
Offense
QB — Tom Brady, New England Patriots#
RB — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
WR — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers&; T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
TE — Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C — Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders*
G — Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens#
T — Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns&
Defense
DE — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans; Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders*
DT — Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals*; Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins*
OLB — Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills; Von Miller, Denver Broncos&
MLB — Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots
CB — Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs*; Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
S — Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs*; Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
Special Teams
PK — Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P — Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
KR — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
PR — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
ST — Matthew Slater, New England Patriots@
* — repeat selection from 2014
# — consecutive selections from 2014-16
& — consecutive selections from 2013-16
@ — consecutive selections from 2011-16
2016 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
RB — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
WR — Odell Beckham Jr.*, New York Giants; Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*
TE — Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers#
C — Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
G — T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#
T — Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys#; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins*
Defense
DE — Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
DT — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*; Damon Harrison, New York Giants
OLB — Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
MLB — Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
CB — Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals*
S — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers; Landon Collins, New York Giants
Special Teams
PK — Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
P — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams&
KR — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings*
PR — Marcus Sherels, Minnesota Vikings
ST — Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
* — repeat selection from 2015
# — consecutive selections from 2014-16
& — consecutive selections from 2013