Two Broncos Earn All-NFL Team Honors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4 / The Sports Xchange) – The Broncos continue to rack up postseason awards.

Both linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib were named to the All-NFL Team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs each placed a league-high four players on the 2016 All-NFL Team in voting.

There were 13 first-time selections to the squad, while the PFWA also announced All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

For Talib, it’s his first time being named All-NFL.

This is Miller’s third consecutive season making the All-NFL Team.

2016 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB — Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

RB — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

WR — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers#; Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*

TE — Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C — Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

G — Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders

T — Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys#; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns&

Defense

DE — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans; Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders*

DT — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*; Damon Harrison, New York Giants

OLB — Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons; Von Miller, Denver Broncos#

MLB — Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB — Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos

S — Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs*; Landon Collins, New York Giants

Special Teams

PK — Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams*

KR — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings*

PR — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

ST — Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

* — repeat selection from 2015

# — consecutive selections from 2014-16

& — consecutive selections from 2013-16

2016 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB — Tom Brady, New England Patriots#

RB — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

WR — Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers&; T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

TE — Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C — Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders*

G — Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens#

T — Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders; Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns&

Defense

DE — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans; Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders*

DT — Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals*; Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins*

OLB — Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills; Von Miller, Denver Broncos&

MLB — Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots

CB — Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs*; Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos

S — Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs*; Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

Special Teams

PK — Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P — Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts

KR — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

PR — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

ST — Matthew Slater, New England Patriots@

* — repeat selection from 2014

# — consecutive selections from 2014-16

& — consecutive selections from 2013-16

@ — consecutive selections from 2011-16

2016 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB — Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

RB — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

WR — Odell Beckham Jr.*, New York Giants; Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*

TE — Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers#

C — Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

G — T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#

T — Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys#; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins*

Defense

DE — Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

DT — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*; Damon Harrison, New York Giants

OLB — Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins

MLB — Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB — Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals*

S — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers; Landon Collins, New York Giants

Special Teams

PK — Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

P — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams&

KR — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings*

PR — Marcus Sherels, Minnesota Vikings

ST — Dwayne Harris, New York Giants

* — repeat selection from 2015

# — consecutive selections from 2014-16

& — consecutive selections from 2013