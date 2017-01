DENVER (CBS4)– Nothing suspicious was found after a possible security threat on board a United Airlines flight that landed at Denver International Airport on Monday night.

The pilot of the flight from San Diego reported the possible security threat about 9 p.m. Monday. The plane landed safely at DIA.

A bus took the passengers to the terminal while the plane on the taxiway was searched.

Investigators say the threat was cleared but did not give any additional details. No one was injured.