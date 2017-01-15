Police Hope Someone Recognizes BMW Involved In Fatal Hit & Run

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver would like the public’s help locating a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

According to police, just after 2 a.m. Sunday a 2012 black BMW 600 series sedan struck a pedestrian at 16th and Blake streets and the pedestrian died.

“The BMW is missing the driver side exterior rear view mirror and there will be damage to the left front bumper and left front headlight,” police said in a statement.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.