Community Raises Money For Man Who Lost Hand-Bullt Home To Arsonist

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A community came together to raise money for a man who lost everything in a house fire.

A former tenant admitted setting fire to Dave Shelton’s home in Idaho Springs two months ago.

Shelton had spent 25 years hand-building the house as well as the hundreds of instruments and art pieces that were inside.

On Saturday Shelton’s friends organized a fundraiser concert to help him get back on his feet. He told CBS4 despite losing his possessions he’s focusing on the positive.

“The people, the generosity is overwhelming,” Shelton said. “Don’t forget those that have helped you, and don’t forget to help those that need it because you never know when it’s going to be you.”

The man responsible for starting the house fire, Robert Raymond Leibold, pleaded guilty and is serving a three-year sentence.