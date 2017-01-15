People Of Different Faiths, Cultures Unite On MLK Weekend

January 15, 2017 4:15 PM
By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – People from different faiths and cultures came together in the Denver metro area to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Michael Hancock and a handful of elected officials participated in the annual MLK Interfaith Service at Park Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church in Denver.

The service was one of several local gatherings during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

“Aurora Celebrates More Love and Kindness” was the newest event of the city’s annual week-long commemoration of Dr. King.

Performances by a choir, Miss Colorado 2016, and Native-American dancers showcased people of different cultures coming together to honor the well-known and loved civil rights leader.

“Dr. Martin Luther King was not just about the African-American people,” said Tyra Lallo, a songwriter who attended the celebration. “He was about everybody. That we are all equal.”

While King has been gone since his assassination nearly 50 years ago, his legacy lives on, as his messages of equality and peace continue to touch hearts.

“He was an inclusive man. And he loved God. And that’s why I celebrate him,” said Wanda Romero, who also attended the service.

MLK events across the country aimed to advance King’s mission.

A weekend parade in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be followed by a day of service on Monday.

A civil rights rally in Washington, D.C. drew thousands. Protesters holding signs and taking photos demanded accountability from president-elect Donald Trump and Congress. Demonstrators asked for change in criminal justice, health care, and education.

In what has grown to be one of the largest MLK celebrations in the United States, even larger than that in Washington D.C., Denver’s MLK Marade is scheduled to kick off Monday morning at 9 a.m. at City Park. Marchers will begin walking at 10 a.m. from City Park to Civic Center Park. Program festivities there are scheduled to last until 1 p.m.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

