Another Day, Another Dog Rescued From Icy Waters

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A dive team helped save a dog stranded in icy waters Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Harriman Lake Park near West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Parkway. Crews pulled the dog out of the water and the pup was able to get back to shore safely.

It was one of a handful of ice rescues in the past week. On Friday crews saved a beagle that got stranded on an island in Sloan’s Lake.

Firefighters say such situations are easily prevented.

“Other than keeping your dog on a leash, the biggest thing you can do is don’t go after him. The dog will be fine. We’ll be there in a timely fashion, get him out of the water, get him safe and warm,” said Todd Hamilton, Denver Fire Assistant Chief.

Dogs can handle the cold water much longer than humans.

Anyone who sees a person or animal in need of rescue should immediately call 911.