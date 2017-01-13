Popular Dog Park Puts Health, Safety At Risk

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– One dog park in Jefferson County is so popular, it’s putting health and safety of both humans and dogs at risk.

More than 4,000 visitors a week visit the Elk Meadow Dog Park in Evergreen.

But many people who use the space are not picking up after their pets.

Volunteers recently gathered more than 550 pounds of dog waste from the ground.

Officials say it’s becoming a health hazard.

“That waste then permeates into the soil and then right down into the stream,” said Jeffco Open Space spokesman Matt Robbins. “The levels were over 20 times the expected levels of e-coli in that water.”

Another big concern is the parking situation. Limited spots mean people park illegally on the road, creating a dangerous situation for pedestrians and drivers.

There will be three community meetings. The first is Jan. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Buchanan Recreation Center at 32003 Ellingwood Trail in Evergreen. Everyone is urged to attend and give their opinion.