CDOT To Property Owners: Don’t Move Snow Onto Highway

January 13, 2017 3:23 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind homeowners not to shovel or pile up snow on the highways. It’s the law.

According to the law, it is illegal to plow, blow, shovel or otherwise place snow onto public roadways and other right-of-way areas along the roadside.

With all the snow that’s fallen in Colorado’s high country since the new year, CDOT wants to remind property owners not to create another driving hazard.

“Pushing snow onto public roadways causes a hazard as snow piles become larger, freeze and are more difficult to manage with each snow storm,” said Kyle Lester, CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance, in a statement. “When property owners remove snow from their driveways or sidewalks, they are required to place that snow onto their front yard or other areas of their own property and not into the street. This practice reduces the chances of creating icy areas on streets and ensures a safe roadway for motorists and our equipment operators.”

CDOT said moving the snow onto the roadway can create icy areas on streets and frozen ruts and bumps.

“Our operators remove snow during the storm and up to a few days after the event depending upon the severity of the weather conditions,” added Lester. “Unfortunately, subsequent CDOT operations may push snow back onto sidewalks and driveways. We really encourage property owners to clear a wide area next to your driveway and near the roadway. This gives plows a place to push snow and lessens the chance of a snow berm being created across your driveway.”

While violations are considered misdemeanors, civil penalties can apply if hazards contribute to a crash or injury.

