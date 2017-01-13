4 Plead Guilty In Golden Home Invasion, Stabbing

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The four suspects accused in connection with a violent home invasion in Golden last May have all pleaded guilty.

The three males and one female charged in the home invasion robbery and stabbing have all pleaded guilty over the past month to their roles in the attack.

Cody Jones, 20, and Caleb Williams, 21, each pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence on Dec. 19, 2016. Both Jones and Williams are facing significant mandatory prison sentences.

Tyler Gorringe, 18, pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2016 to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence. Gorringe was 17 years old at the time of the attack but was charged as an adult.

The fourth person arrested in the attack was Julia Johnson, 19. She pleaded guilty to accessory to burglary on Jan. 3. She was the driver the night of the attack.

Police say three intruders, Jones, Williams and Gorringe, hit the wrong house on May 16, 2016 putting the whole family in danger, and escaped in a getaway car driven by Johnson.

Jesse Swift, a teacher at Bell Middle School, suffered serious stab wounds while fighting off the suspects.

Williams was hospitalized with stab wounds suffered in the attack when Jesse fought back. Both he and Gorringe were arrested the same night.

Johnson was arrested four days after the stabbing.

Jones turned himself in on July 7, 2016, nearly two months after the attack.