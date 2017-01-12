Teen Accused Of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Appears In Court

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – An 18-year-old Berthoud man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and driving to Colorado’s Western Slope with her body appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Tanner Flores appeared in Larimer County Court for a preliminary hearing. He has been charged with first-degree murder, a felony, and second-degree kidnapping.

Flores is suspected of killing Ashley Doolittle, also of Berthoud, some time after the two broke up. Flores allegedly confessed to killing her because he was angry about the breakup.

Deputies in Mesa County arrested Flores near the town of Collbran on June 10, 2016. That’s where Doolittle’s body was found.

Flores remains in jail without bond.