Man Accused In 1st Murder Of The Year Charged

January 12, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Espinosa, Denver Police, Fatal Shooting, Loretto Heights Apartments

DENVER (CBS4)– The man accused in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man on New Year’s Day has been formally charged.

Aaron A. Espinosa has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of attempt to commit murder in the first degree and three counts of felony menacing in connection with the death of Hugo Ramirez at the Loretto Heights apartment complex.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Espinosa, 23, remains in custody at the Denver Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13 for his first advisement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia