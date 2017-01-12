Man Accused In 1st Murder Of The Year Charged

DENVER (CBS4)– The man accused in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man on New Year’s Day has been formally charged.

Aaron A. Espinosa has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of attempt to commit murder in the first degree and three counts of felony menacing in connection with the death of Hugo Ramirez at the Loretto Heights apartment complex.

Espinosa, 23, remains in custody at the Denver Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13 for his first advisement.