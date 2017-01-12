Jets Interviewing Broncos’ Studesville For OC Vacancy

January 12, 2017 7:14 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator job.

The spot on coach Todd Bowles’ staff opened last week when Chan Gailey announced his retirement after two years with the Jets.

Studesville has spent the last seven years with the Broncos, serving in his current role for each of those seasons. He also coached Denver for the final four games of the 2010 season, going 1-3 as the interim in place of the fired Josh McDaniels.

The 49-year-old Studesville has also had NFL coaching gigs with Buffalo, the Giants and Chicago — all as a running backs coach.

The Pro Bowl backs he has coached include Tiki Barber, Marshawn Lynch and Willis McGahee.

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

