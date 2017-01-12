Get Ready For Evergreen Lake Plunge On Feb. 12

By Alan Gionet

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s back on. The Evergreen Lake Plunge, cancelled on New Year’s Day because warm weather kept people off the ice at Evergreen Lake has been re-scheduled.

The annual event will be Feb. 12 at noon at Evergreen Lake. CBS4 anchor Alan Gionet is a perennial host.

Hundreds of brave souls have been known to take the plunge as an annual rite. This year organizers were frustrated that the lake did not sufficiently ice over to hold the event on New Year’s Day, but had to call it off for safety reasons.

The Lake Plunge is not only hilarious, it’s a fundraiser for Drive Smart and the special needs program in Evergreen.

“We would love everyone to come out and go jump in the lake to help us and Drive Smart,” said Evergreen Parks and Rec special populations coordinator Maren Schreiber. “We depend on the donations to provide people with a better quality of life they would otherwise not have.”

LINK: drive-smart.org/evergreen-lake-plunge/

