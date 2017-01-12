Busiest DMV Office Closing, Moving

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that Colorado’s busiest DMV office is closing at the end of March and relocating to another location about 7 miles away.

The Denver Central Drivers License Office is at 1865 West Mississippi Avenue but will be shutting down at the end of March. Responding to inquiries from CBS4, Colorado’s Department of Revenue said “The move is part of the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Motor Vehicles’ continuing goals to improve customer service and reduce wait times by opening a larger location that is convenient for, and easily accessible by, Colorado residents,” said David Lindsay, the DMVs Driver License Operations Director.

The lease at the current location expired, according to the state and a new location — at 3265 South Wadsworth Blvd. — was found via bid process.

The DMV office will move March 27.

The central office issued more than 95,000 total documents in a recent one year period, accounting for eight percent of all documents issued statewide.

