COMING UP: Don't miss "The Making of 'Patriots Day'" at 6:30 p.m. on CBS4 (Check TV Schedule)

After Collapse, Breckenridge Officials Urge Residents To Get Roofs Inspected

January 12, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Breckenridge Elementary School, Evacuation, Summit County, Village At Breckenridge Hotel, Village Hotel

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In the wake of a massive roof collapse near downtown Breckenridge Wednesday night, town officials are asking residents to have their own roofs inspected due to the threat of more collapses under the heavy, wet snow.

(credit: CBS)

The roof collapsed at a conference center at the Village at Breckenridge Hotel on South Park Avenue. (credit: CBS)

Summit County Schools sent inspectors out early Thursday morning to check the flat roof over Breckenridge Elementary School before allowing children and teachers inside. They are confident the building is in no danger at this time.

Elsewhere across the high country, contractors tell CBS4 they are inundated with phone calls from people asking for inspections of their roofs. At the moment there are wait times with some companies until next week.

With nearly 50 inches of fresh snow falling over the area and more in places like Crested Butte, officials are concerned they may see more roofs come down.

(credit: Drone4)

(credit: Drone4)

Thursday morning at scene of the collapse at the Village at Breckenridge Hotel, Vail Resorts employees had the area roped off as construction crews began working on the cleanup.

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula told CBS4 it was incredibly lucky no one was inside at the time of the collapse.

“With it being as busy at it is up here right now it’s completely amazing no one was there, I feared we had hundreds of people in there because usually we would have,” Mamula said. “We could have had a true disaster on our hands here, we got lucky.”

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia