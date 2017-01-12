After Collapse, Breckenridge Officials Urge Residents To Get Roofs Inspected

By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In the wake of a massive roof collapse near downtown Breckenridge Wednesday night, town officials are asking residents to have their own roofs inspected due to the threat of more collapses under the heavy, wet snow.

Summit County Schools sent inspectors out early Thursday morning to check the flat roof over Breckenridge Elementary School before allowing children and teachers inside. They are confident the building is in no danger at this time.

Elsewhere across the high country, contractors tell CBS4 they are inundated with phone calls from people asking for inspections of their roofs. At the moment there are wait times with some companies until next week.

With nearly 50 inches of fresh snow falling over the area and more in places like Crested Butte, officials are concerned they may see more roofs come down.

Thursday morning at scene of the collapse at the Village at Breckenridge Hotel, Vail Resorts employees had the area roped off as construction crews began working on the cleanup.

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula told CBS4 it was incredibly lucky no one was inside at the time of the collapse.

“With it being as busy at it is up here right now it’s completely amazing no one was there, I feared we had hundreds of people in there because usually we would have,” Mamula said. “We could have had a true disaster on our hands here, we got lucky.”

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.