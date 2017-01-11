Broncos Pick Vance Joseph As New Head Coach

January 11, 2017 12:32 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos announced Vance Joseph as the successor to Gary Kubiak for head coach.

John Elway tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon, saying, “It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!”

Joseph, 44, was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Miami. The Dolphins lost in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joseph interviewed for the Broncos job on Tuesday after impressing general manager John Elway the last time Denver’s head coaching job was open.

Vance Joseph (credit: CBS)

Joseph has just one year’s experience as a coordinator in the NFL. He’s a former University of Colorado player and assistant coach.

The Broncos had also considered Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub for the position.

