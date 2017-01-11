Car Dealership Doesn’t Forget Tragedy, Gives Family Generous Gift

January 11, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Christine Lobato, Colorado Springs, Doherty High School, Franktown, Jeff Lobato, Phil Long Ford, Randy Gradishar

By Andrea Flores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Doherty High School assistant football coach Jeff Lobato was killed when a car hit his SUV head-on along Highway 83 near Franktown in 2015.

Ever since Lobato’s death, the community has rallied around the wife and two kids he left behind.

One year later, Phil Long Ford, a dealership in Colorado Springs, is helping them get a fresh start with a gift they desperately needed.

Christine Lobato lost her husband when a car hit the SUV he was driving, with his wife and two children inside.

Jeff Lobato (credit: Lobato family)

Jeff Lobato (credit: Lobato family)

Christine and her two children survived the crash, but suffered serious injuries. She was without a vehicle for more than a year, until the dealership surprised her with a new car Wednesday afternoon.

Phil Long representatives presented a 2013 Ford Edge, along with a signed Denver Broncos jersey from Randy Gradishar.

While it’s been a long year without her husband, Christine knows Jeff is still with her in spirit.

“I’m so overwhelmed, and warmed. It’s too much,” Lobato said. “(Jeff) would want this jersey.”

Both Christine and her son, Devon, have made a full recovery.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

