Suspect Wanted By FBI For Multiple Bank Robberies Could Be In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – An armed and dangerous man suspected of robbing multiple banks in Utah and the state of Washington could be in the Denver area, according to the FBI.
The suspect robbed banks in West Jordan, Utah and Salt Lake City, Utah in late December. The FBI said he’s also a suspect in a bank robbery in Spokane, Washington.
The suspect is described as being a white man, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 and 50 to 60 years old. He has gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a baseball cap and beanie, a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans.
The suspect reportedly used a handgun.
Additional Information From The FBI
If you have information about this case , please call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400.