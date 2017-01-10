Stokley: Kyle Shanahan An ‘Up-And-Comer’

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live to talk about the Broncos coaching search.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver has interviewed both Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub last week.

The team plans to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Tuesday.

With the Broncos offensive struggles in 2016, Stokley thinks that Shanahan would be the best guy for the job.

“There’s nobody better right now at helping an offense be successful,” said Stokley. “He is the young, bright, up-and-coming offensive guru. They need offensive help, and there’s nobody better right now in the game than Kyle Shanahan.”

Joseph is a name familiar to football fans in Colorado. He played college football for the CU Buffaloes and interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job back in 2015.

Joseph’s Miami defense struggled in the wild card round of the playoffs and gave up 30 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins defense ranked 27th best in the NFL this season.

“Just because he didn’t have a great year defensively numbers-wise, I think projecting as a head coach, he’s going to be a very good head coach in the NFL,” said Stokley in reference to Joseph.

“But when you’re looking at the Broncos situation, I think a lot of fans are saying, ‘Hey, we don’t need help on the defensive side of the football, we need help on offense.’”

A report on Monday said that if Joseph was to get the job he would hire former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as his offensive coordinator. McCoy was the Broncos offensive coordinator for four seasons from 2009-2012.

“I love Mike McCoy,” said Stokley, who played under McCoy in 2012 when they were both with the Broncos. “You saw him with Tim Tebow, you saw him with Peyton Manning. He’s able to adjust to whatever personnel he has. I think he’d do a great job with the two younger quarterbacks that the Broncos have right now.”

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub is the other candidate, but seems to be the odd man out.

“He would be the shocker for me, if he does become the head football coach. I just think the other two guys (Shanahan and Joseph) have too much going for them to bypass those two.”