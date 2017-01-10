Continuing ‘A Line’ Problems Affecting Progress On Other Lines

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – There are more problems related to Regional Transportation District’s commuter rail lines.

Severe disruption was reported Tuesday with trains on the A Line to and from Denver International Airport running 15 to 20 minutes late. Earlier, four passengers had to be rescued Sunday morning by another train after power was lost as their train was leaving DIA.

On the B Line last week a track broke due to the cold and now more delays are expected on the G Line to Wheat Ridge and Arvada. The tracks are there, but no passenger trains.

The G Line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge is still a line to nowhere.

Julia Williams works at the Lovely Boutique right across from the unused Old Town Arvada station next to a sign that basically says “don’t bother.”

“I’m a little frustrated because I live downtown near Union Station and it would be really convenient to have this,” Williams said.

The reason they don’t have it yet has a lot to do with the continuing problems on the A Line to DIA — also a commuter rail. Primarily the gates are still opening too early and closing too late.

Nate Currey, an RTD spokesman, says they are disappointed as well.

“We were all hoping to have it up and running last year, but to have it take this long is surprising,” Currey said. “But we want to have it working well.”

The problem is mainly with the software controlling the gates and some of the gates are old and can’t handle the repeated use.

Denver Transit Partners, which is building the lines, has had more than $2 million deducted from its pay for performance.

In Wheat Ridge, Mayor Joyce Jay is getting impatient.

“Actually there has been a disappointment, especially since we were having a grand opening party,” she said.

Flag men are stationed at each G Line crossing due to the gate problems, but for now the only way to catch a train there is by jumping a freight train.

There is no firm date for the G Line to open.

