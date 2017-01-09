Warning Of Possible Measles Exposure In Denver-Boulder Area

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people in the Denver metro area could have been exposed to measles over eight days last month in what’s being called a “wide variety of locations in the Denver-Boulder area.”

Measles is a respiratory illness that can be spread by coughing and sneezing. It can be very dangerous to infants who are too young to be vaccinated, people with a weakened immune system and those who have not been immunized.

The MMR vaccine is usually given at 12 to 15 months and the second dose at 4 to 6 years.

Serious complications can occur with measles, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

The person with measles was not vaccinated and had traveled internationally.

Though measles cases are unusual in the U.S., there was just one other confirmed case in Colorado last year, many foreign countries continue to have large numbers of measles cases.

“It is important to make sure you are protected against measles, especially when traveling outside the U.S. Vaccination is the only effective preventive measure against measles. Children as young as 6 months old can receive a vaccination for protection, and adults should make sure they are protected too,” said Colorado Department of Health and Environment executive director Dr. Larry Wolk.

The health department advises anyone in the locations listed below at the specific dates and times, to watch for symptoms of measles.

The person with measles was seen at the AFC Urgent Care Denver East on Dec. 27 as well as the Parker Adventist Hospital emergency department on the evening of Dec. 29 and was hospitalized there until Jan. 1.

Health department staff are in the process of contacting individuals who were exposed to the patient during the health care visits.

People visiting the following locations on the following dates may have been exposed to measles:

Westerra Credit Union

14305 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora, 80012

12/21/2016 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

King Soopers Buckley Square

17000 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora 80013

12/21/2016 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Vitamin Cottage

3440 S. Tower Road, Aurora, 80013

12/21/2016 from 1 -5 p.m. and

12/27/2016 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter Pioneer Hills

5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, 80015

12/21/2016 from 2:30- 5:30 p.m.

Alfalfa’s Market

785 E. South Boulder Road, Louisville, 80027

12/22/2016 from 2 – 4 p.m.

T Mobile

1590 28th St., Boulder, 80303

12/22/2016 from 3 – 5:30 p.m.

uBreakiFix

1136 Spruce St., Boulder, 80302

12/22/2016 from 3:30 – 7 p.m.

Rebecca’s Apothecary

1227 Spruce St., Boulder, 80302

12/22/2016 from 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Falafel King

1314 Pearl St., Boulder, 80302

12/22/2016 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Flatirons Mall, specifically, T Mobile and Brookstone

1 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr., Broomfield, 80021

12/22/2016 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

1644 E. Evans Ave., Denver, 80210

12/22/2016 from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Dollar Tree Englewood Plaza

351 W. Englewood Parkway, Englewood, 80110

12/23/2016 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter

601 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, 80110

12/23/2016 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

2880 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80222

12/23/2016 from 6 – 8 p.m.

AFC Urgent Care

760 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80246

12/27/2016 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

T Mobile Blvd Center

1685 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, 80222

12/27/2016 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lifetime Fitness

5000 E. Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, 80122

12/27/2016 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Parker Adventist Hospital Emergency Department

9395 Crown Crest Blvd., Parker, 80138

12/29/2016 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on 12/30/2016



Additional Information from the Colorado Dept. of Health:

Symptoms of measles typically begin 7 to 14 days after exposure, but may take up to 21 days to appear. They typically include fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing. Two to four days after the first symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious for four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash. People with measles symptoms should NOT go to any child care facilities, school, work or out in public, since they may spread the disease to others.

If you develop symptoms of possible measles, call your doctor’s office first to tell the staff about your symptoms. Do not go inside the doctor’s office or hospital, because measles is highly contagious. The doctor might meet you outside the medical office to protect other patients and visitors.

Parents should review their child’s vaccination records to ensure their child has received measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Recommendations for routine childhood vaccination are for two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at age 1 year through 15 months and the second dose at age 4 through 6 years before school entry. Health care workers, international travelers and students in post-high school educational institutions also should have received two doses of MMR vaccine. For more information, call the COHELP InfoLine at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.