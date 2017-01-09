State Trooper Injured In Crash On I-70

RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– An unmarked Colorado State Patrol trooper’s car was struck from behind while parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 on Monday morning.
The trooper was parked on the side of I-70 near the West Rifle exit.
CBS4 has learned the trooper did sustain some injuries and was rushed to a local. Her identity has not been released.
According to Colorado State Troopers in Eagle, the interstate was closed in that area for several the crashes Monday morning.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.