COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

State Trooper Injured In Crash On I-70

January 9, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State Patrol, Eagle, I-70, Interstate 70, West Rifle

By Matt Kroschel

RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– An unmarked Colorado State Patrol trooper’s car was struck from behind while parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 on Monday morning.

The trooper was parked on the side of I-70 near the West Rifle exit.

CBS4 has learned the trooper did sustain some injuries and was rushed to a local. Her identity has not been released.

According to Colorado State Troopers in Eagle, the interstate was closed in that area for several the crashes Monday morning.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia