Mom Accused Of Kidnapping Sons Appears In Court

January 9, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Englewood, Rebecca Dinapoli

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman who allegedly kidnapped her sons in what spurred an Amber Alert on Sunday appeared before a judge on Monday.

Rebecca Dinapoli appeared in Arapahoe County Court in Centennial on Monday morning for an advisement hearing. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.

Dinapoli, 38, allegedly kidnapped her sons Sunday morning from a home located at 4922 South Galapago Street.

Rebecca Dinapoli (credit: CBI)

Police said there is a court order prohibiting Dinapoli from having contact with her children. They also said that she is known to abuse drugs and suffers from mental health issues.

The children were with their grandparents when they went outside and when their grandfather went to check on them, he said she was seen driving away with the boys in her vehicle.

Rebecca Dinapoli (credit: CBI)

An Amber Alert was issued and the three were found in the 5700 block of South Pennsylvania Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. Dinapoli was taken into custody on kidnapping charges.

