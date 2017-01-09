COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

High Winds Overturn Large Vehicles In Colorado Springs Area

January 9, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Denver International Airport, National Weather Service

DENVER (AP) — High winds have overturned some large vehicles and damaged buildings in the Colorado Springs area while ice is making travel dangerous in western Colorado.

The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 101 mph was reported at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

The Gazette reports that winds ripped roofing material off the El Paso County courthouse, causing the building to be evacuated.

Freezing rain hit the Grand Junction area and shut down all runways at the city’s airport.

An overturned, leaking tanker truck has closed Interstate 70 in both directions near Dotsero and Gypsum. It’s not expected to re-open until possibly mid-afternoon.

Gusty winds are forecast all along the Front Range through the rest of the day, which is expected to delay flights at Denver International Airport.

