Colorado Coach Mike MacIntyre Contract Extended Through ’21

January 9, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Alamo Bowl, Associated Press Coach of the Year, Bobby Dodd, Colorado Buffaloes, Jim Leavitt, Mike MacIntyre, PAC-12, Rick George, Sefo Liufau

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre has been rewarded with a contract extension through the 2021 season.

The school announced the deal Monday that extends MacIntyre’s agreement for three more years. MacIntyre, who just led the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record, a Pac-12 South title and their first bowl appearance since 2007, will make $3.1 million in 2017. The value of his deal over the next five seasons is $16.25 million, the school announced.

Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. Colorado won the game 41-38. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

“Continuity and consistency are the most important factors for us as we continue to build our program,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a release. “So we’re obviously excited that he will continue to serve in that leadership role.”

In four years, MacIntyre has turned a program that was regarded as one of the nation’s worst into a Pac-12 title contender. For that, he was recently named The Associated Press Coach of the Year. He also was the Pac-12 Conference coach of the year, becoming the first Buffaloes coach to earn that sort of distinction since Gary Barnett won the Big 12 award in 2004.

If that wasn’t enough, MacIntyre also took home several other prestigious coaching awards, including the Bobby Dodd trophy.

Head Coach Mike MacIntyre (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“I am ecstatic that we will be at University of Colorado for the foreseeable future – there’s no place my family and I would rather be,” said MacIntyre, who turned around San Jose State’s program before relocating to Boulder before the 2013 season. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been great and I truly believe this is just the beginning.

“The future is bright for Colorado football.”

The Buffaloes finished up the season with a 41-10 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 title game and then were beaten by Oklahoma State 38-8 in the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado loses quite a few seniors next season, including quarterback Sefo Liufau, who broke a long list of school passing records over his career. The team also saw the architect of its splendid defense, Jim Leavitt, leave to become the defensive coordinator at Oregon.

