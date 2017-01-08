AMBER ALERT: Alert issued out of Englewood after 2 boys reportedly taken from home (Full Story)

Man Killed After Shooting Outside Of Strip Club

January 8, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Adams County Sheriff, Federal Boulevard, Players Club

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There was a heavy law enforcement presence investigating an overnight shooting at the Players Club on Federal Boulevard in unincorporated Adams County.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Surrounding businesses were blocked off with crime scene tape and employees were unable to get to work as scheduled.

Federal had been shut down for several blocks for investigation. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday except for stretch of Federal from 67th to 68th avenues where Adams County deputies appeared to be investigating around a dark-colored sedan with its doors open.

Authorities told CBS4 there was an exchange of gunfire and one adult male was killed.

No names have been released.

