Spike Of Flu Cases In Colorado, More Than Most States

January 8, 2017 11:30 AM
By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s a spike in flu cases, with Colorado running at a higher level than most states in the U.S.

Dr. Michelle Barron with the University of Colorado Hospital says Colorado’s flu season started in October. Since then, a CDPHE report shows more than 300 people have been hospitalized for flu-like symptoms.

“You could argue that Colorado has been seeing cold spells, so people are more closely connected indoors,” Barron said. “We like to boast about our skiing, and so people might just be in Colorado more, just coming out for vacation.”

Dr. Michelle Barron with the University of Colorado Hospital (credit: CBS)

Barron says while this year’s predominant strain, H3N2, may be a milder flu than years past, the symptoms are just as strong.

“Most people are contagious 48 hours before the onset of symptoms,” said Barron. “It’s usually high fevers, backache. muscle ache, feeling really tired, and then the rest of the respiratory symptoms come after that.”

(credit: CBS)

While some symptoms are gone within a few days, Barron says people can be contagious up to a week after the onset of symptoms.

“Most people feel really terrible for the first 48 hours,” Barron said.

To stop the spread of germs, Barron suggests washing hands, and staying home when sick.

“If you’re going to cough and sneeze, cough and sneeze into your elbow, as opposed to your hand,” said Barron.

(credit: CBS)

UCH says Colorado’s flu season can last all the way through May. Last year, most Colorado flu cases were reported in March.

Barron says it serves as a good reminder that it’s never too late to get a flu shot.

