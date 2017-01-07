Thunder G Payne To Make Season Debut Vs. Nuggets

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major I-70 Delays From Denver/C-470 To Eisenhower Tunnel

January 7, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Cameron Payne, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guard Cameron Payne is making his season debut Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.

A Thunder spokesman confirmed the move in a text message.

Payne fractured a bone in his right foot during the Blue-White Scrimmage in September, before the preseason. He had previously broken the bone and had surgery in July. He elected not to have surgery again.

Payne played two games with the Thunder’s Development League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, this week. He scored 14 points Tuesday against Salt Lake City and 22 points Thursday against Reno.

Payne, a first-round pick in 2015, averaged 5.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 57 games during his rookie season as a backup to Russell Westbrook. He also was known for his pregame dance routine with Westbrook.

By CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer

