Eustachy Wins 500th Game, Colorado State Beats Air Force 85-58

January 7, 2017 3:28 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Gian Clavell hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, both season highs, and Colorado State pulled away in the second half for an 85-58 win over Air Force on Saturday to give Coach Larry Eustachy his 500th career victory.

Prentiss Nixon added 20 points, including four 3s, while Anthony Bonner scored 11. Emmanuel Omogbo had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 10 rebounds and a career-best five assists.

Omogbo sandwiched a 3 and dunk around seven straight points from Clavell during a 12-0 run that made it 47-32 with 15 minutes left. Bonner, Nixon and Braden Koelliker each hit a 3-pointer as Colorado State (11-6, 3-1 Mountain West) scored 13 in a row to open a 29-point lead with 8:48 remaining. Clavell scored 21 as the Rams shot 63 percent (17 of 27) from the field and made nine 3-pointers in the second half.

Frank Toohey scored 14 and Jacob Van added 11 points for the Falcons (8-8, 1-2).

The Rams made a season-high 14 3-pointers, had 26 points off 18 Air Force turnovers and outscored the Falcons 52-30 after halftime.

