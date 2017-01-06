Teen Accused In Deadly Drunk Driving Crash Pleads Guilty

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An 18-year-old accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly accident in April of last year pleaded guilty in court on Friday.
In the hearing in Arapahoe County on Friday, Taden Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide involving driving under the influence.
According to court documents, Jones was driving with a fake license on April 1, 2016 when he tried to pass another vehicle “at a high rate of speed” near Colorado Boulevard and Arapahoe Road in Centennial. The crash that resulted killed two women.
The victims, Carolyn Burton and Gayle Buckwalter, were best friends.
The arresting officer saw a message on Jones’ cellphone that read, “Who do you get your weed from?”
Jones will be sentenced at a later date.