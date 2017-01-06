Celebration As Ski Train Prepares To Launch On Saturday

DENVER (CBS4)– The ski train will start running again on Saturday to Colorado’s mountain. The Winter Park Ski Train rail service will begin this weekend and run every weekend through March 26.
The first train will leave Union Station at 7 a.m. Saturday and the return train will leave Winter Park Ski Resort at 4:30 p.m. and be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.
On Friday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock gathered with Union Pacific and Amtrak leaders to officially launch the service.
The train will run Saturdays and Sundays through March 26 with additional trains running on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and President’s Day.
One-way tickets start at $39 for adults. Up to two kids, ages 2 to 12, can ride half-price with a ticketed adult.