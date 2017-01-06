Brandon Marshall Tests Denver Police’s Shooting Simulator

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver linebacker Brandon Marshall tried out the Denver Police Department’s shooting simulator this week. This comes after his protests during the national anthem before the start of Broncos games.

Marshall took a knee several times in the fall to bring attention to what he calls social injustice.

Marshall met with Denver Police Chief Robert White while he was in the midst of his protest and they had what both called a productive discussion. As a result of that meeting, Marshall made an appearance last month with the chief at an event for families with fathers in the correctional system.

Then a few days ago the department let him try out their shooting simulator, called the VirTra V-300. It allows officers to train in rapidly-evolving, life-like situations.

“Coming in here I thought it was going to be like a Call of Duty thing. You know, I could just go around and shoot the bad guys,” he said in a Denver police video. “When I got shot in the simulator I wanted to leave and let somebody else handle it.

“But you don’t get to leave … and this is a point of the simulation, to give people insight into what really goes on.”

