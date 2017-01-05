WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning: 5-10" snow for metro, 7-14" foothills; Latest Forecast | School Closings

Ski Area Closes Due To Conditions

January 5, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Chaffee County, Monarch Mountain, Skiing

By Matt Kroschel

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Due to avalanche danger and CDOT mitigation work, officials at Monarch Mountain Ski Area near Salida have closed for the day.

US Hwy 50 is closed while crews do avalanche mitigation.

Monarch officials say they received 19 fresh inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a Avalanche Warning for large portions of the high country, they are discouraging backcountry use due to the unstable snow conditions.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

