Ski Area Closes Due To Conditions

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Due to avalanche danger and CDOT mitigation work, officials at Monarch Mountain Ski Area near Salida have closed for the day.
US Hwy 50 is closed while crews do avalanche mitigation.
Monarch officials say they received 19 fresh inches of snow in the last 24 hours.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a Avalanche Warning for large portions of the high country, they are discouraging backcountry use due to the unstable snow conditions.
