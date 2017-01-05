Residential Plow Program Called ‘A Success’

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Works says the first run of its new residential plow program was a success and it will continue to consider deploying small plows to Denver’s side streets when six inches of snow, or more, are forecasted.

The previous policy, created about 10 years ago, sent plows out for emergencies only which meant there had to be more than a foot of snow in the forecast.

“We’ve called out the residential plows in the past when faced with very large snowstorms,” said Jose Cornejo, Executive Director of Denver Public Works, in a statement. “This year, we are transitioning the program into one that will be helpful to residents on more occasions throughout the winter season.”

Fortunately, Denver’s latest storm met the new criteria and residential plows were in full Wednesday night into Thursday morning, working to clear every side street in the metro area.

While the larger plows stayed out clearing main roads for most of Thursday afternoon, the smaller plows finished clearing the side streets by 11 a.m.

“We don’t expect much more snow accumulation. There will still be some snow on the road, with the cold temperatures we won’t see it melt right away but the plows hit every side street at least once and scraped off the top layer of snow to make them passable for residents,” said Denver Public Works Communication Director, Nancy Khun.

CBS4 talked to several residents who were pleased with the results and hope that Denver Public Works continues to stay on top of the snow storms.

“They’ve not prepared for any storm in the six years since I’ve been back here.” said one woman walking her dogs near 1st Avenue and Steele Street, but this year she says, “Much better on this one!”

Going forward, the city expects to deploy the residential plows in what they claim to be “a timelier fashion” in order to stay ahead of deep snow accumulations.

It will cost an average about $25,000 every time the smaller plows are deployed. The City of Denver said it considers the cost minimal and will attempt to make the system as efficient as possible to keep costs low. For instance, utilizing more experienced drivers means they won’t have to put as many plows on the streets.

“We don’t think the budget is going to take a big hit, with the program, the way that we changed it, because we are making better use of that equipment,” Burke said.

There are about 60 smaller plows ready to deploy once six inches of snow is forecast.

Despite the price tag, residents say they’re glad the city is working to stay ahead of the storm.

Denver’s Residential Plow Program was initially developed as an emergency response program following the blizzards of 2006.

The plow program divides the city into 21 sectors, covering a total of 1,287 miles with each sector encompassing 60 miles. Three plows cover two sectors or about 122 miles with each plow covering about 40 miles.

The city will continue to utilize Denver Public Works and Denver Parks and Recreation employees to operate the smaller, residential plows.

The City of Boulder also has a new program this year where the city will deploy 17 plows to tackle some secondary roads.

Drivers can view a map of the Residential Street Plowing Program.

Streets marked in purple are added to the primary and secondary routes when snow fall is greater than eight inches.

The City of Aurora only plows neighborhood streets after the main arteries are cleared. Westminster starts plowing after two inches of snow accumulates.