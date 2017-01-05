More Than 100 Flights Canceled At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 flights have been canceled at DIA due to the winter weather.
Denver International Airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery says the airlines have reported approximately 145 flight cancellations today.
Most of the cancellations are smaller commuter aircraft that serve regional and mountain communities as opposed to the larger craft.
Overnight, the airport received approximately 3 inches of snow. More was falling and is expected through the morning.
Passengers are asked to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. Road conditions leading to DIA are icy and snow packed, as they are around much of the Denver metro area.
DIA has more than 250 pieces of snow removal equipment and 500 snow-removal personnel working to keep operations running.