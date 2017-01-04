Terrell Davis Once Again A Finalist For Hall Of Fame

(The Sports Xchange) – When the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2017 finalists Tuesday, it included seven nominees who made it this far for the first time, including three rookie eligibles — running back LaDainian Tomlinson, safety Brian Dawkins and defensive end Jason Taylor.

But a poll of selectors by The Sports Xchange was a harbinger of what is to come when the 48-person selection committee meets on Super Saturday, Feb. 4, in Houston to determine the Class of 2017 enshrinees.

Based on results of the TSX poll there will be no slam dunks, although Tomlinson and couple of others should be. More on that later.

Meantime, here are the 15 modern era finalists to be discussed in the room on Super Saturday:

–Coach Don Coryell

–Kicker Morten Andersen

–Offensive tackles Tony Boselli, Joe Jacoby

–Offensive guard Alan Faneca

–Center Kevin Mawae

–Wide receivers Isaac Bruce, Terrell Owens

–Running backs Terrell Davis (3rd time as finalist), LaDainian Tomlinson

–Safeties Brian Dawkins, John Lynch

–Cornerback Ty Law

–Defensive end Jason Taylor

–Quarterback Kurt Warner

Also on the ballot is one senior finalist, safety Kenny Easley, and two contributors, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Eliminated in the cutdown from 26 (tie for 25) to 15 modern era candidates were:

–Running backs Roger Craig and Edgerrin James

–Wide receivers Torry Holt and Hines Ward

–Offensive linemen Chris Hinton and Mike Kenn

–Linebackers Clay Matthews and Karl Mecklenburg

–Safeties Steve Atwater and Darren Woodson

–Coach Jimmy Johnson

In TSX’s random sampling of selectors, there was no unanimity on any single player being a sure bet to make the Hall of Fame this year.

That said, our ballot will definitely include Tomlinson from the first-time eligibles as well as Owens, Warner and Coryell.

Tomlinson and Owens are HOF-worthy, period. Too much is made of being a first-ballot inductee, which is something that came from major league baseball terminology in the last decade. Owens should have been voted in last year, but was spurned by the social scientists on the committee who focused on his off-field demeanor. Tomlinson belongs in now.

Warner is the only leftover from the 10 finalists two years ago who are not yet in the Hall. Coryell’s contribution to the modern-day passing game, which pre-dates Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense, may be better explained for selectors this year. Former San Diego quarterback Dan Fouts, a Hall of Famer himself, will be a speaking and voting member of the selection committee for the first time.

Nominees, teams years of service, listed alphabetically:

–Morten Andersen, Kicker – 1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings

–Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

–Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

–Don Coryell, Coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

–Terrell Davis, Running Back – 1995-2001 Denver Broncos

–Brian Dawkins, Safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

–Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

–Joe Jacoby, Tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

–Ty Law, Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

–John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

–Kevin Mawae, Center/Guard – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

–Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

–Jason Taylor, Defensive End – 1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Washington Redskins, 2010 New York Jets

–LaDainian Tomlinson, Running Back – 2001-09 San Diego Chargers, 2010-11 New York Jets

–Kurt Warner, Quarterback – 1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals

–Senior finalist:

–Kenny Easley, Safety – 1981-87 Seattle Seahawks

–Contributor finalists:

–Jerry Jones, Owner, President and General Manager – 1989-present Dallas Cowboys

–Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League

To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during the annual selection meeting once they reach the final five.

–Frank Cooney, founder and publisher of The Sports Xchange and NFLDraftScout.com, is in his sixth decade covering football and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a member of the Seniors Selection Subcommittee.