Fort Carson Bids Formal Farewell To Europe-Bound Unit

January 4, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fort Carson, NATO, Operation Atlantic Resolve

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado infantry post is giving a formal send-off to one of its larger units as it deploys to Europe for nine months.

Fort Carson will conduct a formal departure ceremony Wednesday for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at the post outside Colorado Springs.

About 4,400 soldiers in the brigade will first deploy to Poland and later conduct exercises there and in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany.

The brigade has already shipped about 2,000 tanks, trucks and other vehicles for the deployment.

The deployment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The military says the operation is designed to show the United States’ commitment to its NATO allies.

