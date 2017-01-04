Denver To Plow Side Streets After 6 Inches Of Snowfall

DENVER (CBS4)– The changes to the residential plow program for Denver’s side streets are a welcome sight for thousands of people living in the Mile High City.

This year, the City of Denver will consider deploying small plows when six or more inches of snow are forecast. The previous policy had residential plows deploying when a foot or more of snow was forecast.

“Moving forward we want to make it more helpful for residents in the future. So we want to make it more of a program that will be helpful for residents during snowstorms rather than an emergency response,” said Denver Public Works spokeswoman Heather Burke.

The smaller plows will clear every side street as least once. While those plows are smaller and not able to clear the roads to the pavement like the larger plows, the crews will make sure every street is passable.

With the new policy, the city expects to deploy the residential plows in what they claim to be “a timelier fashion” in order to stay ahead of deep snow accumulations.

“We’ve called out the residential plows in the past when faced with very large snowstorms,” said Jose Cornejo, Executive Director of Denver Public Works, in a statement. “This year, we are transitioning the program into one that will be helpful to residents on more occasions throughout the winter season.”

It will cost an average about $25,000 every time the smaller plows are deployed. The City of Denver said they have the budget to cover the cost.

There are about 60 smaller plows ready to deploy once six inches of snow is forecast.