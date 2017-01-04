Boulder City Council Approves Sanctuary City Status

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder City Council has approved a measure for the city to become a sanctuary city.
The city council made the largely symbolic vote to make the city an official shelter for undocumented immigrants because the city already refuses to follow federal rules about questioning, detaining or turning in people based on immigration status.
The city council asked the city attorney to explore the option after the election in November 2016.
The council wanted to formalize the policy before President-elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20.
Boulder could lose about $8 million in federal funding but said it can function without it.
The city’s law enforcement agencies already are safe havens for immigrants-meaning they don’t enforce deportation of residents.