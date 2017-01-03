Start Date Announced For Parking Fee System At Cherry Creek Shopping Center

DENVER (CBS4) – Fees for parking at Cherry Creek Shopping Center are set to go into effect in two weeks.

A parking system will be implemented on Jan. 17 that the mall administrators refer to as “Smart Parking.”

The first hour of parking will be free. A second hour of parking costs $3, and rates vary beyond that. The maximum someone can be charged in a day is $16.

The mall’s AMC Theatres will validate up to three hours of customers’ parking time.

Managers says the system is being set up in an effort to make it easier for shoppers and people who eat at restaurants in the mall to quickly find spaces to park.

Last year Cherry Creek Shopping Center General Manager Nick LeMasters said people who aren’t mall shoppers were frequently parking in the available spots, and spaces were becoming harder and harder to come by.

A special section of the shopping center’s website was created to explain more about the system. It states that the benefits will include less traffic congestion and a process for easily locating your parked car.