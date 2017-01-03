New KOA Radio Show ‘Lewis & Logan’ Features Well-Known Talent

January 3, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: 850 KOA Radio, Dave Logan, Kathie Lee, KOA Newsradio, Lewis & Logan, Rick Lewis

DENVER (CBS4)– The new Lewis & Logan show debuted on KOA NewsRadio Tuesday afternoon and features some well-known voices over the Denver metro area airwaves.

Dave Logan, Rick Lewis and Kathie Lee took to the airwaves on CBS4’s partner 850 and 94.1 KOA Radio at the iHeart Radio Studios on Tuesday to welcome a new era in broadcasting.

Dave Logan and Rick Lewis (credit: CBS)

Dave Logan and Rick Lewis (credit: CBS)

The trio will keep the news, traffic, weather and Broncos updates along with some chemistry that many afternoon drive shows are lacking.

“And they may know nothing about Dave Logan or Rick Lewis or Kathie Lee but hopefully they’ll tune in and love the radio show,” said Lewis.

Rick Lewis and Dave Logan (credit: CBS)

Rick Lewis and Dave Logan (credit: CBS)

The Lewis & Logan show airs weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia