New KOA Radio Show ‘Lewis & Logan’ Features Well-Known Talent

DENVER (CBS4)– The new Lewis & Logan show debuted on KOA NewsRadio Tuesday afternoon and features some well-known voices over the Denver metro area airwaves.
Dave Logan, Rick Lewis and Kathie Lee took to the airwaves on CBS4’s partner 850 and 94.1 KOA Radio at the iHeart Radio Studios on Tuesday to welcome a new era in broadcasting.
The trio will keep the news, traffic, weather and Broncos updates along with some chemistry that many afternoon drive shows are lacking.
“And they may know nothing about Dave Logan or Rick Lewis or Kathie Lee but hopefully they’ll tune in and love the radio show,” said Lewis.
The Lewis & Logan show airs weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.