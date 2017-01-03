Burglars Strike Several Businesses Overnight

DENVER (CBS4) – Businesses along South Broadway are dealing with a lot of damage from a series of overnight incidents.
Burglars smashed their way into several businesses along a short stretch of road near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Broadway.
Some of those targeted include a Cost Cutters, a Subway and The UPS Store.
Police first started investigating the case early Tuesday morning, searching for any sign of who might be responsible for the burglaries.
It’s not clear so far if anything was taken from any of the businesses.