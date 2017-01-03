AMBER ALERT: $10,000 reward offered in David Puckett disappearance case, Amber Alert in effect (Latest Updates)

Burglars Strike Several Businesses Overnight

January 3, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Alameda Avenue, Burglaries, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Businesses along South Broadway are dealing with a lot of damage from a series of overnight incidents.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Burglars smashed their way into several businesses along a short stretch of road near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Broadway.

Some of those targeted include a Cost Cutters, a Subway and The UPS Store.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police first started investigating the case early Tuesday morning, searching for any sign of who might be responsible for the burglaries.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear so far if anything was taken from any of the businesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia