Broncos Next Coach Might Be A ‘Stylistic Departure’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (The Sports Xchange) – The Denver Broncos — and head coach Gary Kubiak — weren’t quite the same after their Week 5 loss to the Falcons.

Denver’s undefeated start to the season went up in smoke during the 23-16 loss on Oct. 9. But that defeat was rendered meaningless after Kubiak left Sports Authority Field at Mile High in the back of an ambulance because of what was announced as a chronic migraine condition.

He returned after missing the following game against San Diego. But the Broncos — and Kubiak himself — never fully recovered. They limped home 5-7, and Kubiak, worn down by the stress and grind of coaching and worries about his health, announced his retirement from coaching to his team after Sunday’s 24-6 win over Oakland.

The Broncos sent him out on a high note, but the head coach’s departure after just two seasons was a blow to the organization — and to Kubiak himself. But ultimately he felt there was no other way to adequately address the issues that began arising in 2013, when he suffered a mini-stroke at halftime of a game against the Colts while coaching the Houston Texans.

“You’ve got to commend him, man, just understanding his body,” said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “You don’t want to die being a coach. You don’t want to die like that. It’s smart for him to do that.

“He’s taken care of everybody, and that stress can build up on you. So it’s just good that now he can take care of himself.”

Kubiak said he struggled throughout the season. In the wake of the complex migraine condition, he was advised to get more rest, but he eventually got back to his usual routine.

“When I came out of Week 5, I sat down and said that I was going to do this different and that differently. That’s what I was talking about. I did try to do some things differently,” he said.

“I did it for a few weeks and then I went right back into my mode because that’s the way I’m built, that’s the way I’m wired.”

But maintaining his usual routine and grueling schedule — which involved being heavily involved in offensive game-planning — was unsustainable, as he learned.

“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in coaching a football team, being there for the players, being there for the coaches, being there for the organization, doing a game plan and calling some plays on Sunday,” Kubiak said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in the fact that I could do all of those things.

“This year I haven’t been able to do that.”

And with emotion in his voice throughout his press conference, he walked away from a 25-season coaching life that began with a one-year stint as Texas A&M’s running backs coach in 1992.

“I’m coming home,” he said as he closed his remarks, looking toward his wife, Rhonda.

The Broncos could be in line for a stylistic departure with their next coach. After hiring retreads John Fox and Gary Kubiak to first fix the mess left by Josh McDaniels and finally to get the Broncos over the Super Bowl hump, Elway suggested that the Broncos could look toward younger coaching candidates.

But Elway’s first-ever draft pick, linebacker Von Miller, sees reason for confidence; after all, both Fox and Kubiak took the Broncos to the Super Bowl. Although Fox’s tenure ended in frustration and Kubiak’s before its time, each coach was a clear success on the job.

“(Elway’s) done it every single time,” Miller said. “I don’t see why that would change.”

The Broncos’ hopes of not wasting a year of their still-elite defense depend on making the right hire. But without Kubiak and with potential changes coming throughout their coaching staff, they will now step back into the unknown.