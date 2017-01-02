Police Investigate Denver’s First Homicide Of 2017

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
Two people were shot overnight at an apartment complex on South Lowell Boulevard near Highway 285 and South Federal Boulevard. That’s in southwest Denver.
Neighbors told CBS4 they saw a big police response.
“There were walking down the middle of the street, had the German shepherd. (The SWAT were) in military uniforms and then we saw the Denver police car down the street,” said Bruce Reddish.
“There a lot of criminal activity around here we’ve had some problems. It’s not going away.”
A woman who was shot has been released from the hospital. A man was killed.