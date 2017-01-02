AMBER ALERT: $10,000 reward offered in David Puckett disappearance case, Amber Alert in effect (Latest Updates)

Police Investigate Denver’s First Homicide Of 2017

January 2, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police, Fatal Shooting, Loretto Heights Apartments

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Two people were shot overnight at an apartment complex on South Lowell Boulevard near Highway 285 and South Federal Boulevard. That’s in southwest Denver.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors told CBS4 they saw a big police response.

“There were walking down the middle of the street, had the German shepherd. (The SWAT were) in military uniforms and then we saw the Denver police car down the street,” said Bruce Reddish.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“There a lot of criminal activity around here we’ve had some problems. It’s not going away.”

A woman who was shot has been released from the hospital. A man was killed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia