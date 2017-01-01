Broncos Zaire Anderson Taken To Hospital

January 1, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Zaire Anderson

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson was injured in Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Late in the game, Anderson was part of a collision where he suffered a neck injury.

After being attended to on the field, he was transported to the hospital, according to Broncos Vice President of Public Relations Patrick Smyth.

Smyth confirms that Anderson does have movement in his arms and legs.

Anderson is in his first year playing with the team, signing as a college free agent out the University of Nebraska after spending last year on Denver’s practice squad.

