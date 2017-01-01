Broncos LB Ware Tweets Surgery A Success

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware took to social media on Saturday to declare his back surgery was a success and that he intends to return for a 13th NFL season.

A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Ware underwent surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back on Friday. Ware will turn 35 years old on July 31, prompting some to openly speculate whether his career was over.

“Appreciate the thoughts, prayers, articles, etc. Surgery went well,” Ware wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I’ve noticed critics always count you out because that’s what they want to see according to THEIR timetable of your life. In life, there are people of many words, but far less people of action. Sometimes things don’t need to be said. Critics will try to crown u, but they don’t even know what the throne feels like. I’m not ready to rule the kingdom yet; there’s still fire in my heart to do work out here. And if you don’t see the kind of work I’m referring to, you’ll see this ’17 season. Can’t never count me out; count me in ….. #94.”

Ware suffered back problems throughout the 2015 campaign and missed the entire offseason because of a back injury. He returned for 2016, but only after restructuring his contract.

RELATED: Von Miller, broncos Hope This Isn’t End Of DeMarcus Ware’s Career

Back problems slowed Ware again this season, and he had just 4.5 sacks in 10 games this year. Ware has made 657 tackles and 138.5 sacks in 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Broncos.

Ware is one sack behind Jason Taylor and three in back of Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for sixth place on the NFL’s all-time list.

The Broncos (8-7) have been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the season finale against the visiting Oakland Raiders (12-3) on Sunday (2:25 p.m. MT).