Broncos Babies Ring In The New Year

January 1, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Broncos Babies, Denver Broncos, New Years Babies, Parker Adventist Hospital, University of Colorado Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Several families rang in the new year with a new addition, but some received some special Broncos Fever treatment.

Families welcoming babies around the New Year’s Day weekend at the University of Colorado Hospital were each given kits including a nursing scarf, a Broncos t-shirt, water bottle, and other goodies for the new mom.

(credit: University of Colorado Hospital)

(credit: University of Colorado Hospital)

For the Gamble family, it all comes just in time for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, as little baby Ella came into the world late Friday evening.

Welcoming her were mom Maria, dad Justin, big sister Abrie, and big brother Owen.

The first baby born at the University of Colorado Hospital in 2017 came when Erick Jesus Devia Loyola arrived at 5:15 a.m.

(credit: University of Colorado Hospital)

(credit: University of Colorado Hospital)

The first baby to arrive in the new year in the Denver metro area came at Parker Adventist Hospital, when baby Laila made her arrival at 12:03 a.m.

(credit: Parker Adventist Hospital)

(credit: Parker Adventist Hospital)

Congratulations to all of the new holiday families!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia