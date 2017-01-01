Broncos Babies Ring In The New Year

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Several families rang in the new year with a new addition, but some received some special Broncos Fever treatment.
Families welcoming babies around the New Year’s Day weekend at the University of Colorado Hospital were each given kits including a nursing scarf, a Broncos t-shirt, water bottle, and other goodies for the new mom.
For the Gamble family, it all comes just in time for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, as little baby Ella came into the world late Friday evening.
Welcoming her were mom Maria, dad Justin, big sister Abrie, and big brother Owen.
The first baby born at the University of Colorado Hospital in 2017 came when Erick Jesus Devia Loyola arrived at 5:15 a.m.
The first baby to arrive in the new year in the Denver metro area came at Parker Adventist Hospital, when baby Laila made her arrival at 12:03 a.m.
Congratulations to all of the new holiday families!