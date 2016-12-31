Suspect Wanted In Deadly Shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for David Craine.
Witnesses say Craine, 27, killed a 36-year-old man at the Renaissance at Loredo Heights Apartment Complex in Englewood Thursday night.
“I heard what I thought was a backfire; it was a real light gunshot,” Anthony Pacheco said. “I come and look, and there’s a guy lying on the sidewalk.”
Neighbors say Craine showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a friend, shot the victim after they got into a fight, then took off in a Honda sedan.
Investigators have been looking for Craine since the shooting but told CBS4 they “have exhausted their leads.” They told CBS4 that Craine has no known current address or employment.
He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-2 and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has the word “Craine” tattooed on his neck.
Additional Information from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office:
Anyone with information on Craine’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers (720-913-7867) immediately. Do not approach Craine as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The victim has not been identified. Initially investigators believed they were looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.
