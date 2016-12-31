School Bus Assistant To Face 24 Counts Of Felony Assault

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus assistant will face 24 counts of felony assault against an at-risk adult.
Prosecutors claim Monica Burke repeatedly attacked a young man with autism. They say there is surveillance video of the attack.
Burke, 51, worked as an assistant on a bus for autistic students in the St. Vrain Valley School District.
SVVSD buses are used to transport students with special needs from Boulder County to their schools across the front range.
Burke is accused of hitting a student with severe autism, spraying aerosol cans in his face and even being mean to the bus driver.
One alleged case happened on the bus at the Joshua School on East Dartmouth Avenue in Englewood. A staff member at the school was the one who reported the incident.
The 20-year-old victim in this case was a student at Firefly Autism School in Denver, and was on the bus when it stopped at the Joshua School.
Burke remains free on bond.