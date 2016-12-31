School Bus Assistant To Face 24 Counts Of Felony Assault

December 31, 2016 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Autism, Firefly Autism School, Longmont, Monica Burke, St. Vrain Valley School District

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus assistant will face 24 counts of felony assault against an at-risk adult.

Prosecutors claim Monica Burke repeatedly attacked a young man with autism. They say there is surveillance video of the attack.

Burke, 51, worked as an assistant on a bus for autistic students in the St. Vrain Valley School District.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

SVVSD buses are used to transport students with special needs from Boulder County to their schools across the front range.

Burke is accused of hitting a student with severe autism, spraying aerosol cans in his face and even being mean to the bus driver.

One alleged case happened on the bus at the Joshua School on East Dartmouth Avenue in Englewood. A staff member at the school was the one who reported the incident.

(credit: CBS)

Monica Burke (credit: CBS)

The 20-year-old victim in this case was a student at Firefly Autism School in Denver, and was on the bus when it stopped at the Joshua School.

Burke remains free on bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia